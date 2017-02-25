It’s National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend!

Girl Scouts everywhere are celebrating 100 years of selling their famous cookies on National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend.

National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend lasts from February 24 to 26.

Social network Nextdoor surveyed neighborhoods across the country and ranked their top five favorite cookies:

The Girl Scouts introduced their new s’mores flavored cookies to select markets during the 2017 cookie season.

The first variation of the cookie is a graham cookie double dipped in icing and finished with a chocolate coating. The second s’mores cookie is a crunchy graham sandwich cookie (think Oreos) with creamy chocolate and marshmallow filling.

The cookie sale is underway for the Girl Scout Council of Colonial Coast. Contact the council here to help place an order.