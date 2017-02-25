Cat cafe coming to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Get ready, feline fanatics–a cat cafe is coming to Norfolk!

The Catnip Cat Cafe is set to open in the Ghent area in late April or early May.

A cat cafe is a themed cafe where you can grab coffee and spend time with cats. Instead of being in cages, the cats will roam around the cafe to interact with patrons.

All of the cats will be from local shelters and are available for adoption.

Here are several events that will be held at the cafe, according to their website:

Movie Night – Come watch a movie while hanging with the kitties

Yoga Sessions – Yoga with the ultimate yogis to really show you how to get in those awkward cat-like poses. Let the masters show you the proper technique for those crazy poses that cats do so effortlessly. Purrr-vana

Paint Night – Cat themed paint session while the kitties demand you only get their “good side”

Date Night – Spend time with your special someone with some furry special someones

Game Night – Get a group together and have some fun. Cat-opoly anyone?

For more information, visit the Catnip Cafe’s website or Facebook page.