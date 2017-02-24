Win a limited edition Shamrock Shake STRAW from McDonald’s

NORFOLK, Va. – The Shamrock Shake is back at McDonald’s — and it’s bringing some new excitement with it!

McDonald’s has turned to highly qualified engineering firms JACE and NK Labs to create a revolutionary device that delivers the ideal flavor ratio of 50% chocolate and 50% mint in each Shamrock Shake sip!

The Suction Tube for Reverse Axial Withdrawal, or STRAW, has a distinctive J-shape that promises to provide optimal flavor flow dynamics.

Only 2,000 STRAWs were made and News 3 has TWO to give away! To enter the contest, just fill out the contest form below!

This year, McDonald’s has four new mint and chocolate McCafe beverages to accompany the original Shamrock Shake.

Chocolate Shamrock Shake: Vanilla soft serve and chocolate flavored syrup under the original mint flavored Shamrock Shake. Top it off with green sprinkles, whipped topping, and a cherry and it’s a match made in Shamrock heaven.

Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappé: Made with an indulgent blend of chocolate chips and a hint of coffee, topped with green sprinkles, whipped topping, and tantalizing chocolaty drizzle.

Shamrock Mocha: Our classic Hot Mocha just got minty. Made with sustainably sourced espresso beans from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms, steamed whole or nonfat milk, mint and mocha flavored syrup, and topped with whipped topping and delicious chocolaty drizzle.

Shamrock Hot Chocolate: Our delicious Hot Chocolate now with cool mint flavor. Made with steamed whole or nonfat milk, mint and mocha flavored syrup, and topped with whipped topping and chocolaty drizzle.