× Virginia Fire Departments showcase new fleet of trucks with latest technology

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – More than 70 fire and rescue trucks are on display at the Virginia Beach Convention Center today.

Fire officials say the Virginia Fire Rescue Conference showcases trucks featuring the newest technology being used at fire departments across the state.

For the Virginia Beach Fire Department, they are planning to present their newest fleet of ladder trucks and brush trucks.

They say neither has yet to hit the streets.

The conference began on Wednesday and will run until Saturday.

It’s $10 to attend the event.