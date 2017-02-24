Virginia Beach Police look for pedestrian hit-and-run suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police are looking for a suspect who hit a pedestrian on February 10.

Around 7:15 a.m., the unidentified driver of a Silver Nissan sedan seen was stopped at a red light in the southbound lane of Independence Boulevard.

The victim was attempting to cross Independence Boulevard in the crosswalk.

As the victim passed in front of the Nissan, the driver proceeded to turn right onto Dahlia Drive, striking the victim, according to police.

The suspect then left the scene without giving the victim assistance.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was not given the suspect's information.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.