× Teenager charged with murder faces a judge for preliminary hearing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Charged with murder, a teenager faces a judge in Virginia Beach General District Court Friday morning.

Police have linked 19 year old Maurice Boney Jr. to the murder of a 60 year old Virginia Beach woman. Investigators told News 3 the victim, Christine Bender, was shot in front of her Campion Court home early on the morning of December 4, 2016.

When officers were called to Bender’s house around 2 that morning they found her shot. She was taken to the hospital but died.

Friends and neighbors told News 3 that Bender was a kindhearted woman who made up a large part of their close-knit community. We spoke to her daughter Elizabeth Stevens who said the two had just returned from a trip overseas,

Boney is charged with murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony. Two other men were arrested in connection to the murder; both 17 years old.