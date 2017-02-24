× Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking the potential for afternoon and evening storms

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking more spring-like weather and possible thunderstorms for Saturday.

Another mild night on tap under partly cloudy skies. Lows in the mid 50s. A dry and mild start to your Saturday, with some patchy fog. A cold front will continue to push in from the west into the afternoon and evening with increasing clouds and increasing chances for showers and possible storms. The Storm Prediction Center has the Eastern Shore and Peninsulas in a marginal risk for severe weather, meaning there is an isolated chance for a severe storm. The main threat if these storms form will be damaging wind gusts, but there is still uncertainty with these storms due to some dry air that will also will be in place. Highs will range in the 70s.

Temperatures will plummet Saturday night as the front passes, bringing in much cooler air. Dry and cooler temperatures for Sunday. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds will be a bit breezy to start the day and diminish throughout the day.

A dry and milder day to start the work week on Monday with highs in the lower 60s. Back to the 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday with some wet weather.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Patchy AM fog. Then, sun and clouds. PM showers/storms (60%). Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: S/SW 5-15, gusts to 25 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Elm, Maple)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

