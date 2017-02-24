Chesapeake Police investigate report of man attempting to lure 10-year-old into van with candy

CHESAPEAKE, Va – Police are investigating a report that a 10-year-old boy was approached by a man driving a black van.

Police said the incident was reported to have happened Thursday at 5 p.m. at Texas Street & Poplar Avenue. The report indicated that the boy was on a skateboard and a black male driving a black van stopped next to him.

The boy said the man said he had candy and asked the boy to get in the van.

Authorities said the boy refused and the male drove away.

The boy was not touched or threatened.

No further description of the male or the van was available.

Police said they have had units patrolling the surrounding areas.