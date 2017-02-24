Blaine’s Box Office:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chesapeake, Va -- There's something to be said for a movie where the general plot is fully explained in the title. That something is: don't see it.

With hilariously funny actors like Ice Cube and Tracy Morgan, you'd think "Fist Fight" would pack a punch at the box office. You'd be wrong. The problem is not with them, it's with the script. There's just nothing for these comedy heavyweights to work with.

The best part of the movie is the talent show scene. I actually laughed, loudly, at that part. Otherwise, "Fist Fight" was just a good excuse to fill up on popcorn at Cinema Cafe.

I give "Fist Fight: 2 out of 5 Blaines.