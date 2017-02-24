AMBER Alert canceled; Girl found safe, father in custody in Pennsylvania

NORFOLK, Va. – An AMBER Alert originally issued in Connecticut that expanded to include Virginia and other east coast states has been canceled after the victim was found safe in New York.

Authorities were looking for 7-year-old Aylin Sofia Hernandez. Police said she was likely abducted by her father, 39-year-old Oscar Hernandez, and was believed to be in extreme danger.

According to FOX61, Oscar Hernandez is accused of stabbing Aylin Hernandez’s 26-year-old mother to death in a domestic dispute.

Another woman was also stabbed during the incident, which occurred early Friday morning. That woman is in critical condition at a Connecticut hospital.

FOX61 reports Oscar Hernandez was captured in Altoona, Pennsylvania. He was previously spotted in the Bronx, New York.