HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Liz Sorrell, lives in and practices law in the area for a law firm specializing in motorcycle accident cases. She also rides. Liz brings her bike and some safety tips for bikers and for drivers on how to share the road.
A biker and lawyer specializing in motorcycle cases with tips for sharing the road on Coast Live
-
A 90 year-old biker who is definitely Growing Bolder on Coast Live
-
Help in the fight for your new year’s food goals on Coast Live
-
Dietitian and author Liz Weiss with small steps to a better you on Coast Live
-
Bikers rescue stranded Bruce Springsteen
-
Take the Case by Case challenge with us on Coast Live
-
-
Motorcyclist dies after crash with Newport News school bus
-
‘Policing for profit’ reform may be hindered under Trump
-
Mom of suspected S.C. serial killer: ‘This is why people tell kids not to bully’
-
A guide to saving money this holiday season on Coast Live
-
Advice for surviving flu season on Coast Live
-
-
Beauty tips from Paris on Coast Live
-
Will new law stop Pakistan’s women living in fear?
-
About the work of DAV and the Disabled American Vets 5k on Coast Live