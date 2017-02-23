HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Don’t wait for a holiday to be the next time you enjoy gathering around table enjoying a meal as a family, Cookbook Author & Lifestyle Expert, Parker Wallace is here with tips for today’s modern family to find clever, time-saving ways to get it all done and still take a break to enjoy some good food and togetherness.
Time-saving ways to enjoy some good food as a family on Coast Live
-
Simple tips for great holiday entertaining on Coast Live
-
A new delicious twist for the holidays on Coast Live
-
Tips for “homegating” to make the game special on Coast Live
-
Hungry Girl offers tips for guilt-free food on Coast Live
-
A chef offers new takes on traditional turkey on Coast Live
-
-
Winter health woes and what to do on Coast Live
-
Tips and Tricks to Finally Getting You Ready for the Holidays on Coast Live
-
Expert advice for protecting pets during the holidays on Coast Live
-
Fashion tips on layering for Fall on Coast Live
-
Help in the fight for your new year’s food goals on Coast Live
-
-
Dietitian and author Liz Weiss with small steps to a better you on Coast Live
-
How to match your love’s style with the perfect gift on Coast Live
-
12 Ways to Give from Coastal VA Magazine on Coast Live