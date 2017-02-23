All northbound lanes of I-664 closed at MMMBT due to crash; Lengthy closure expected

Time-saving ways to enjoy some good food as a family on Coast Live

Posted 5:23 pm, February 23, 2017

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Don’t wait for a holiday to be the next time you enjoy gathering around table enjoying a meal as a family, Cookbook Author & Lifestyle Expert, Parker Wallace is here with tips for today’s modern family to find clever, time-saving ways to get it all done and still take a break to enjoy some good food and togetherness.