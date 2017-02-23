Third man charged in murder of Portsmouth man to spend 20 years behind bars

SUFFOLK, Va. – One of the three men charged in the 2015 murder of 22-year-old Donta Williams was sentenced Thursday.

Tremayne Johnson will spend 20 years in jail and have 30 years of probation upon release.

Williams had been reported missing from Portsmouth in January. His body was found in a body of water in Suffolk and the Medical Examiner’s Officer ruled his death a homicide.

Johnson was charged in the death, along with Kyle Purvis and Nathaniel McCoy.

McCoy was sentenced to life on November 28, 2016 and Purvis was sentenced to life plus 10 years on September 14, 2016.

The full list of Johnson’s charges and sentences: