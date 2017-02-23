Suffolk Police investigate after man airlifted to hospital with gunshot wound

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting incident that left one person injured.

Emergency Communications got a call around 3:30 p.m., and Suffolk Police responded to Sentara Obici Hospital where an adult male had been transported by acquaintances due to a gunshot wound.

The victim was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

His condition is not known at this time.

Upon preliminary investigation it was found that the incident had occurred at a residence in the 300 block of Gloucester Street.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.