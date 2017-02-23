Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Peninsula Health District is warning residents of a rabid raccoon on Thursday.

The raccoon tested positive for rabies and was found in the 100 block of Magnolia Drive.

If you or anyone you know has had exposure to a wild raccoon though a bite, scratch, or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes/nose/mouth, you are asked to contact the Health Department at Peninsula Health District at 757-594-7340.

Exposure also includes contact with pets.

Authorities are contacting residents and communities that may have been affected.