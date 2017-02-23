× One year after deadly Waverly tornado

WAVERLY, VA. – Tomorrow marks the one year anniversary since a deadly EF1 tornado touched down in Waverly.

With winds topping out between 100 and 110 mph, it wreaked havoc on the small Sussex County town – killing three people.

50-year-old Larry Turner, 26-year-old Devine Stringfield, and 2-yaer-old Ian Lewis were all found several yards from their mobile home.

The disaster caused more than $2M in damages.

County officials say they are still working on building projects impacted.

Coming up tonight on News 3, we will see how the town is doing one year later.