Faith vs. Hate: What I told my dad’s killer

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Charleston Church Shooting is much more than a footnote in history for a Chesapeake woman who lost her father in the massacre, it’s a loss of memories, a loss of hugs and kisses.

On June 17, 2015 Dylann Roof walked into a bible study at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in downtown Charleston, South Carolina and shot down nine people.

For Rose Simmons not being able to pick up the phone and talk to her father, Rev. Daniel Simmons, is the heartbreak of a lifetime.

“My father was a giant to me,” said Simmons.

Simmons traveled from Chesapeake to Charleston, S.C. to attend every day of the murder trial until Roof was convicted.

“My father in his final act on this earth extended a hand of friendship to an enemy,” said Simmons.

