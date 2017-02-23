4 ways to increase your productivity

Sometimes it can feel hard to squeeze in everything you need to get done in a day.

To help you out, we have four tips to be more productive. Fortune.com shared these ideas from author Ari Meisel.

Get rid of your to-do list A lot of times, they’re really long-term goals. Instead, write down small steps you can actually accomplish.

Focus on optimization Look at how you’re spending your time each day and find places to be more efficient. There are apps that can help you by tracking your daily activities.

Automate repetitive tasks There are a lot of apps that can do things for you, like sharing posts among all your social media accounts.

Outsource as a last resort I’s not always more efficient but can be helpful in some instances. There’s one company that’s essentially a personal shopper. It finds products you want, compares prices and makes purchases, which saves you time.



