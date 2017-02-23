4 ways to increase your productivity

Sometimes it can feel hard to squeeze in everything you need to get done in a day.

To help you out, we have four tips to be more productive. Fortune.com shared these ideas from author Ari Meisel.

  • Get rid of your to-do list
    • A lot of times, they’re really long-term goals. Instead, write down small steps you can actually accomplish.
  • Focus on optimization
    • Look at how you’re spending your time each day and find places to be more efficient.  There are apps that can help you by tracking your daily activities.
  • Automate repetitive tasks
    • There are a lot of apps that can do things for you, like sharing posts among all your social media accounts.
  • Outsource as a last resort
    • I’s not always more efficient but can be helpful in some instances.  There’s one company that’s essentially a personal shopper. It finds products you want, compares prices and makes purchases, which saves you time.

