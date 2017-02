ST. LOUIS – Vice President Mike Pence is on the road in St. Louis.

According to FOX2Now, Pence will be speaking at the Fabick Cat Headquarters in Fenton, Missouri.

Governor Eric Greitens will greet the Vice President and then they will tour the facility together.

He plans to deliver a speech on what the White House calls America’s economic comeback.

Next stop St. Louis to discuss @POTUS Trump's plans to help small businesses, create jobs & repeal/replace Obamacare. pic.twitter.com/uBuJt0wgc8 — Vice President Pence (@VP) February 22, 2017