Jujitsu and boxing transforms bullied 11-year-old girl

NORFOLK, Va. - When Kimberly Swan and her husband brought their 11-year-old daughter into the UFC Gym in Norfolk, they were not quite sure what to expect. A couple months later, their daughter Navaeh has transformed into a star athlete.

Kimberly said Navaeh was being bullied at school and after previously showing some interest in mixed martial arts, she wanted her daughter to take a couple classes.

Instructors at the gym said Navaeh has excelled in her classes and is an incredible athlete for her age. She's competed in grappling tournaments and won two gold medals.

But what Navaeh learns in the cage and on the mat go beyond the gym. Kimberly said her daughter's confidence has improved significantly and she's more responsible.