Hampton Roads students participate in cooking competition for scholarships

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Hampton Roads students competed in a cooking competition for scholarships on Tuesday.

The Careers Through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP) educates and prepares youth for careers in the culinary and hospitality industries.

15 finalists who represented public high schools from Hampton Roads competed against the clock as C-CAP recreated the intensity of a restaurant kitchen.

The high school seniors had two hours to prepare, from memory, a two-course French meal, hunter’s chicken with tourné potatoes and dessert crepes with pastry cream and chocolate sauce.

Students were judged on their dish’s taste and presentation, on their organization, sanitation, work flow, timing, techniques, and skills.

Competitors were chosen on the basis of their performance in the first competition, academic records, a personal essay, and their desire to pursue secondary education with a career in the food service industry.

The event was at Stratford University’s Virginia Beach campus.