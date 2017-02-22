First LGBT liaison implemented at Norfolk Sheriff’s Office

NORFOLK, Va. – The Sheriff’s Office has implemented their first LGBT liaison.

The office announced the new position on Wednesday and said they take pride in being a progressive organization that provides an inclusive work environment.

Lieutenant Meryah Breeden will be the new on-staff LGBT liaison and Corporal Xavier Kent will support her as the

assistant LGBT liaison.

On top of their normal duties, Breeden’s and Kent’s roles will include serving as spokespeople to local LGBT demographics, represent LGBT interests to the leaders of the NSO, as well as promoting the organization as a safe, hostile-free environment to work in regardless of sexual orientation.

The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office said they are proud to have the full support of Hampton Roads Pride, a local organization that unites the LGBT community and allied communities in support of inclusion, dignity, and equality.