CDC: Flu virus will continue to spread for several weeks

VIRGINIA – If you thought flu season was about to end, think again.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the flu virus continues to spread with several states on high alert, including Virginia.

Flu viruses can be active as late as May, according to the CDC.

Officials say if you haven’t received a vaccine yet, it’s not too late. Anyone who has not received a vaccine yet can visit a local pharmacist or health care provider.

The CDC says getting immunized not only protects you from the flu but it can also prevent spreading the flu to others, like the elderly or young children who are at increased risk. Seniors are especially vulnerable to the flu, with 95% of hospitalizations in 2017 being people ages 65 and above.