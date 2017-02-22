Calphalon recalls cutlery knives due to possible blade breakage, laceration hazard

Calphalon has recalled their cutlery knives because of a laceration hazard.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the blade on the Contemporary Cutlery knives can break during use.

The recall includes all Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery carving, chef, paring, santoku, and utility knives sold individually.

Calphalon has received 27 reports of finger lacerations, including injuries that requires stitches. So far the company has also gotten 3,150 reports of broken knives, the CPSC reports.

The items were sold at J.C. Penney, Kohl’s, Macy’s and other stores nationwide and online at www.Amazon.com from September 2008 through December 2016.

The recalled knives were sold for $25 for a single knife to $300 for a knife block set.

If you have the products listed in the recall the CPSC said to immediately stop using the cutlery and to contact Calphalon for a replacement cutlery product.

Click here for a more detailed list of products included in the recall.