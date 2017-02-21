Virginia Wesleyan College employees’ W-2 tax form info released in data breach

NORFOLK, Va. – Virginia Wesleyan College employees’ 2016 W-2 tax form information was sent to a third party in an email phishing scam.

The incident happened on February 15.

The information was sent by an employee who believed a phishing email was a legitimate request for the forms, according to Jodi Bryant, the administrative assistant to the college’s president.

College officials immediately notified the FBI, the IRS, state taxing authorities and affected employees.

The college did not say how many employees were affected.

“We deeply regret that this incident occurred, and we offer our sincerest apologies to all who were affected,” Bryant said.

All current and former employees affected by the incident will be given a two-year membership to Experian’s ProtectMyID identity theft monitoring advice.

The college is still investigating the incident.