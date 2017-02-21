Virginia State Police remember K9 officer who died while recovering from injury

AUGUSTA Co., Va. – K9 officer Moe was being remembered by Virginia State Police on Tuesday.

The bloodhound, officially known as Reuben James, was the VSP’s sixth bloodhound when he joined the department in 2010.

Moe successfully found more than 25 lost/missing children, adults, seniors, and fugitives across the commonwealth, VSP said.

On February 18 while he was recovering from an injury Moe took a turn for the worse and had to be euthanized.

He first partnered with now-Sgt. N.L. Lomasney (Salem Div) and then paired up with Sr. Trooper B.R. Boteler (Culpeper Div) in 2014.

Prior to joining VSP, Moe worked with Virginia Department of Corrections.

At 9 years old, the AKC Registered bloodhound had been on “light duty,” as Moe waited for VSP to finalize his retirement papers.