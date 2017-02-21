Virginia State Police looking for missing endangered child from Dumfries

DUMFRIES, Va. – Virginia State Police have issued an endangered missing child alert on behalf of the Prince William County Police Department on Tuesday.

Police are looking for 15-year-old Makayla Phyllis Mattei. She is 5’4”, 180 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair, last seen wearing a pink Georgia State sweatshirt, dark colored leggings and black shoes with pink stripes.

The child is believed to be in danger and was last seen in Dumfries.

The child is in need of medication which she doesn’t have with her for a serious medical condition, authorities said.

Contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-6500 or the Virginia State Police 1-800-822-4453 if you have any information that can help find Makayla.