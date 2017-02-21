Sexual assault reported at Virginia Beach high school

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A sexual assault was reported at Green Run High School on Sunday, according to police.

The incident reportidely happened on February 16.

Police said the suspect and victim are both juveniles and know each other.

A police report stated the crime was sexual assault.

Green Run sent out an alert to parents that said:

Good afternoon, parents. This is Head of School Barbara Winn from Green Run Collegiate. Tonight, you may see through media reports that police are looking into an alleged sexual assault on our school campus. While I cannot discuss the specifics of this matter, I will share that police have described this as an isolated incident involving two young people. Our staff and school resource officer will continue to do everything within our power to ensure that Green Run Collegiate is a safe and welcoming place for your child to learn. I thank you for partnering with us in that work and for your continued support of our school.

There is no further information from police on if anyone has been charged or is in custody in connection to this incident.