NFL pair pays visit to Portsmouth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - There's no offseason when it comes to education.

That was the message conveyed by Redskins linebacker Lynden Trail and fellow Norfolk State product Deon King in a visit to Portsmouth's Douglass Park Elementary.

"They don't have to be a product of their environment," Trail said. "They can rise above with hard work, patience and prayer. Anything is possible. It's a blessing to be standing here today."

Like Trail, King is a linebacker. He plays for the Indianapolis Colts.

"It's great being here to motivate the kids and motivate the parents to always be an uplifting force," King said. "I wish someone had told me how important education was," King revealed. "I picked it up when I went to college."

King, who lives in Virginia Beach, is back in school working towards his degree. He played in six games during 2016 for the Colts and Chargers.

Trail played in a pair of games for the Redskins last season.