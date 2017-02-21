A paralyzed artist gets help from a movie star on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Mariam Paré was an aspiring artist when she became a victim of a drive-by shooting. She thought her career was over, until she discovered a new talent -- and had a special meeting with a very famous face. Growing Bolder’s Marc Middleton picks up the story.
