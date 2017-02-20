Suffolk high school student chosen to attend Disney Dreamers Academy

SUFFOLK, Va. – A 16-year-old junior at King’s Fork High School has been accepted into the Disney Dreamers Academy with Steve Harvey and Essence Magazine.

LaDariah Boone is among 100 high school students chosen to participate in the program!

“I am an International Baccalaureate (IB) student and a member of the National Society of High School Scholars. Currently, I am trying out for the tennis team, as well as ex-ploring other extracurricular opportunities. I like to read, listen to music, write, and create art. I am passionate about helping others and believe that even the smallest contribution can make a difference. Following high school, I hope to attend Johns Hopkins University to pursue a career in Pe-diatrics. Ultimately, I want to have my own practice and change people’s lives for the better,” LaDariah says.

Now in its 10th year, the Disney Dreamers Academy has helped to inspire young minds from across the country by fueling their dreams and showing them a world of possibilities as they prepare for the future.

The program is a ‘power-packed, four-day event’ held annually at Walt Disney World in Orlando in Match that features sessions and workshops.

“We’re excited to welcome back Disney Dreamers Academy with Steve Harvey and ESSENCE for the tenth year,” said Tracey D. Powell, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts vice president of deluxe resorts and Disney Dreamers Academy executive champion. “This program is unique for the opportunity it affords teens to be inspired and motivated to accomplish their goals. By applying for Disney Dreamers Academy, high school students from across the country are taking an important step forward that can influence and change their lives forever.”