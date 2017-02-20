Man and woman injured in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va – Police are investigating a late-night shooting on Mytilene Drive in Newport News that injured a man and woman.

Police and medics were called to the area around 11 p.m. after a woman reported being shot in the angle.

Officers arrived to find the 27-year-old woman’s ankle had been grazed by a bullet. She told police she was standing outside her apartment when she heard gunshots and realized her ankle had been injured. She declined transport to the hospital, instead saying she would go on her own.

The woman reported not seeing anyone outside, only a red car with tinted windows leaving the area.

An hour later, a 28-year-old man arrived at the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the leg. He says he was visiting the woman at the time he was shot. The man was not able to provide police with any suspect information. His injury is considered to be non-life threatening.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.