Monday’s First Warning Forecast: A sunny but cooler start to the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cooler start but warming up again… We will see a wide range of temperatures this morning, from the 30s to the 50s. Expect plenty of sunshine today with highs near 60, still above normal but cooler than the weekend. A few clouds will roll in tonight with overnight lows in the low 40s.

Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the mid to upper 50s under partly cloudy skies. A cold front will approach the area on Wednesday but will fall apart before it gets to us. We will see extra clouds but rain chances will be limited to just a few isolated showers.

Highs will warm back into the 70s for the end of the work week. We are tracking a better chance for showers and even thunderstorms that will move in to start the weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. Highs near 60. Winds: N/NE 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows near 40. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: E/SE 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 20th

1947 Winter Storm: Richmond 4.5″ snow

