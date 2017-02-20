How treating diabetes is helping to prevent falls and injuries on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - A recent EVMS study in Virginia Beach showed that diabetes is among the top causes of senior falls. We spoke with researchers from the EVMS Strelitz Diabetes Center about ways they are treating and studying diabetes and working with patients to find ways to prevent falls and the injuries that result.

For more information about participating in studies on dinettes and neuropathy at the EVMS Strelitz Diabetes Center contact (757) 446-7933 or diabetesresearch@evms.edu.

