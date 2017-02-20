Firefighters rescue two dogs from Suffolk house fire

SUFFOLK, Va. – Two dogs were rescued from a house fire in Suffolk late Sunday night and a man was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews responded to the home in the 1100 block of Myrtle Street at 10:13 p.m.

Crews arrived to find flames coming from the two-story residence.

Two dogs were rescued from the home by firefighters. An adult man at the house received emergency medical assessment and treatment at the scene before being taken to Sentara Obici Hospital with minor injuries.

The fire was called under control at 10:29 a.m.

Responding units included Engines 1, 2 and 3, Ladder 3, Medic 1A, EMS-1, Rescue 1, Battalions 1 and 2 and the Fire Marshal.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and the Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating.