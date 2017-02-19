TCC to hold early childhood education hiring event

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Tidewater Community College is hosting an early childhood and recreation career fair and hiring event on February 23.
The event will be held on the first floor of the Joint-Use Library on TCC’s Virginia Beach campus from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
It’s free and open to the public. Applicants should wear appropriate interview attire and bring multiple copies of their resume.
RSVP is required by registering with TCC’s Career Success Network. Those who aren’t TCC students or alumni can register as a guest.
Several organizations are expected to attend, including:
- Amberley Child Care
- Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Virginia
- Children’s Harbor
- City of Suffolk Parks & Recreation
- Continental Pools
- EA’s Little Blessings Learning Center
- Kimbi’s Playworld
- KinderCare Learning Centers
- Learning Care Group
- Montessori Children’s House
- Motor World of Virginia Beach
- Ocean Breeze Waterpark
- Primrose School Virginia Beach South
- Rainbow Station at Virginia Beach
- Strelitz Early Child Education Center
- The Goddard School – Lynnhaven
- The News E3 School
- Under the Sun, Christian Day Learning Center
- Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation
- Wave Children’s Learning Center
- Youth Career Center of Hampton Roads
For additional information, call 757-822-7228.