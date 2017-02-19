TCC to hold early childhood education hiring event

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Tidewater Community College is hosting an early childhood and recreation career fair and hiring event on February 23.

The event will be held on the first floor of the Joint-Use Library on TCC’s Virginia Beach campus from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

It’s free and open to the public. Applicants should wear appropriate interview attire and bring multiple copies of their resume.

RSVP is required by registering with TCC’s Career Success Network. Those who aren’t TCC students or alumni can register as a guest.

Several organizations are expected to attend, including:

Amberley Child Care

Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Virginia

Children’s Harbor

City of Suffolk Parks & Recreation

Continental Pools

EA’s Little Blessings Learning Center

Kimbi’s Playworld

KinderCare Learning Centers

Learning Care Group

Montessori Children’s House

Motor World of Virginia Beach

Ocean Breeze Waterpark

Primrose School Virginia Beach South

Rainbow Station at Virginia Beach

Strelitz Early Child Education Center

The Goddard School – Lynnhaven

The News E3 School

Under the Sun, Christian Day Learning Center

Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation

Wave Children’s Learning Center

Youth Career Center of Hampton Roads

For additional information, call 757-822-7228.