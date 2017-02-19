Pink Floyd laser light show coming to TCC Planetarium in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Calling all Pink Floyd Fans!

A laser light show featuring the music of Pink Floyd is coming to Tidewater Community College’s Planetarium on February 24.

The show, which starts at 8:30 p.m., will include 15 songs from Pink Floyd’s album “The Wall,” including “In the Flesh,” “The Thin Ice,” “Another Brick in the Wall,” Mother, Goodbye Blue Sky” and “The Trial.”

There will be showings of “Black Holes,” narrated by John de Lancie from “Star Trek: The Next Generation” before the laser light show at 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

The planetarium is located in the Science Building on the college’s Virginia Beach Campus.

Admission is free and open to the public, but reservations are required for each show. To reserve a seat to any of the shows, call the TCC Information Center at 757-822-1122 or register online at www.tcc.edu/planetarium.

A limited number of standby tickets will be available at the planetarium on the day of the show. Arrive at least 15 minutes early to guarantee a seat.

Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Childen under 4 will not be admitted.