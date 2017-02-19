× Newport News Police investigating shooting involving 18-year-old

Newport News, Va. — Newport News Police are currently investigating a shooting which involved an 18-year-old.

The incident happened just after 5 P.M. in the area of Old Courthouse Way and Advocate Court Sunday Evening.

Officers say when they arrived, the man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was later transported to hospital, where he is expected to be okay.

Officials also tell us a home was struck by bullets in that same area.

No one else was hurt, and police have no suspect information at this time.