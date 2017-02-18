Woman taken into custody, charged for stabbing husband in arm

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police arrested a woman who they say stabbed her husband with a knife during an argument

On February 2 at approximately 12:22 a.m., Newport News Police were called to a local hospital in reference to a man who was treated for stab wounds to his left arm.

The victim, a 26-year-old man, told officers he was stabbed in the arm by an unknown person on a bike while standing outside a home in the 300 block of Deputy Lane. The victim said after he was stabbed, the person rode off from the area. The victim said he went back home to ask his wife to take him to the hospital. He told officers he did not want to make a report.

The victim’s wife, 25-year-old Jasmine Exantus, walked into the hospital room and told police she did not see anything because she was in bed sleeping.

Officers went back to the victim’s home and spoke to the lease holder, who gave them permission to check Jasmine Exantus’ bedroom. When officers entered the bedroom, they saw a large amount of blood spatter throughout the room. The lease holder told police he didn’t see anything because he was sleeping downstairs.

Officers went back to speak to Exantus and her husband about the incident. She continued to tell police she was sleeping in the bedroom. Officers spoke to the victim again, who finally admitted he and his wife were arguing and she stabbed him with a knife.

Exantus was taken into custody and charged with malicious wounding.