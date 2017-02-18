Unattended cooking fire displaces two families in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Fire and Rescue crews responded to a fire at Harbour Breeze Apartments in Northern Suffolk.

On Friday just before 7:30 p.m., dispatch received a call reporting a fire in the 3900 block of Breezeport Way in a second story apartment.

When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the side of the apartment building. The fire was contained to the kitchen area and was under control at 8:14 p.m.

The residents had escaped before firefighters arrived.

No one was injured, but the downstairs apartment sustained water and smoke damage.

Two adults and two children that lived in the upstairs apartment have been displaced due to the fire. They are being assisted by the American Red Cross. Three adults and two children that lived in the downstairs apartment were displaced, but did not require assistance.

The cause of the fire was determined to be unattended cooking.