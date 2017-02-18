× Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: Many of us will see highs in the 70s

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a warm weekend on tap!

Temperatures will warm to 70 today. We know everyone is looking forward to that! Winds will pick up out of the southwest in the afternoon around 10-15 mph. This will help to bring warmer air into the region. Expect more sunshine to start the day, with increasing clouds in the afternoon. There is an area of low pressure that will pass just to our south. We could see some isolated late-day showers Saturday, with a possible isolated shower early on Sunday.

Skies will gradually clear throughout the day on Sunday with some sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s.

It’s looking dry for President’s Day with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Above normal temperatures through Friday.

Saturday: AM sun. PM clouds. Isolated late day shower (10%). Much warmer. Highs near 70. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Sunday: AM clouds. Isolated AM shower (25%). More sun into the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W-NE 5-10 mph.

