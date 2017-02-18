Police: Newport News man attempts to shoot pregnant girlfriend during argument

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A man was taken into custody after police say he tried to shoot his pregnant girlfriend.

On February 1 just before 11 p.m., officers were sent to the 600 block of Aqua Vista Drive in reference to a person with a gun.

When officers arrived, they spoke to a 22-year-old Newport News woman who told them she got into an argument with her boyfriend over her being pregnant with his child. The victim told police her boyfriend, 27-year-old Marcus Perkins, grabbed her by her shirt and pointed a gun to her head.

The victim said Perkins pulled the trigger multiple times, but the gun didn’t fire. The woman told police Perkins she ran back into the house to call police after Perkins left her go to try and fix the gun.

Once the victim though Perkins had left, she walked back to her home. However, Perkins was in the bathroom.

The victim told police she and her friends pushed Perkins out of the home. After he was pushed out of the home, he ran away before police arrived.

On February 2, Marcus Perkins was taken into custody in the 5200 block of West Mercury Boulevard. Perkins was arrested on outstanding warrant abduction, possession of firearm by felon, assault and brandishing of a firearm in relation to the incident. Perkins also had an outstanding warrant for stalking.