All week, News 3 This Morning is grabbing breakfast at some of Hampton Roads favorite spots.

Enjoy the most important meal of the day with your favorite morning crew!

We’ll be stopping in for some coffee and eggs at Sunrise Cafe in Virginia Beach, D’egg in Norfolk, Tommy’s in Hampton, Hair of the Dog in Virginia Beach and The Egg Bistro in Chesapeake – join us Monday through Friday starting at 5 a.m.!