Coast Guard rescues woman suffering diabetic shock on cruise ship off the Outer Banks

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. - The Coast Guard rescued a woman suffering from diabetic shock from a cruise ship about 110 miles off the coast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina on Saturday.

The 5th District Command Center in Portsmouth received notice from Royal Caribbean International's Anthem of the Seas that the 75-year-old woman was suffering from diabetic shock.

An HC-130 Hercules aircraft crew and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, launched to help.

Upon arrival, the Jayhawk helicopter crew hoisted the woman to the helicopter and took her to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

“Cases like this highlight the importance of cooperation between the Coast Guard, cruise ship personnel and local hospital staff,” said Coast Guard Lt. Courtney Wolf, command duty officer for the case. “Today’s hoist went seamlessly due to the coordination between all involved parties, and as a result we were able to transport this individual quickly and safely.”