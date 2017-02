NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Sen. Tim Kaine is joining U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott at Gethsemane Baptist Church in Newport News Friday.

The two politicians will be discussing the Affordable Care Act and civil rights during a public forum.

This comes the same week Sen. Kaine (D-VA) introduced legislation commemorating African American history dating back to the first arrival of Africans at Port Comfort, Virginia.

News’s Anthony Sabella is at the event and will have more details.