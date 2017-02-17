× News 3 Survival Guide: Going ‘off the grid’

What if the end of the world as we know it came, and you and your family could continue to live in your house?

Hardened Structures in Virginia Beach says they can build you a shelter that will protect you from whatever you fear may happen.

A zombie apocalypse, a natural disaster that wipes out electricity, the rapture, a food shortage, they can build you a fortified home that is self-sufficient and can support you and your family for an extended period of time.

“These are mainly houses that look just like regular homes except they’re ballistic rated,” says Brian Camden of Hardened Structures. “They’re forced entry protected, so you cant kick in the doors and stuff like that.”

The company started building military structures 26 years ago, but has evolved into building homes and bunkers for individuals and companies here in the United States and across the world.

“Most people have a life insurance policy for their life, they`ll have car insurance they`ll have boat insurance, but if you want an insurance policy on your most important asset which is your family, that’s basically what they’re looking for,” says Camden.

But ultimate protection will cost you. A typical fortified home costs between $250 and $350 per square foot to build, but the price goes up the more protection you want.

“The level of protection is only limited by the size of the budget,” says Camden.