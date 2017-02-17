Newport News Police search for missing man with brain injury

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police need the community’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered adult.

Earl Frederick Colpas, 46, is a white male about 6’ tall weighing about 200 pounds, bald with blue eyes and a light complexion with a tattoo of a wolf on his chest.

He was last seen about 1:15 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Prescott Drive.

Colpas was last known to be wearing a green vest over a possible turquoise shirt and either gray shorts or gray pants and gray shoes.

Colpas recently suffered a brain injury requiring him to take several medications.

He does not have the medications with him. He is from Woodbridge, Virginia and is staying with relatives at the Prescott Drive address due to his medical condition.

Detectives are asking anyone who sees Colpas or knows where he may be located to call the non-emergency number for Police Communications at (757) 2500.