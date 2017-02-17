Hoos next to take on the red-hot Lady Monarchs tennis team?

NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion women’s tennis has been on a tear, shutting out their last three opponents, and winning their last four head-to-head matches. Aside from having two of the Top 100 ranked players in the world, ODU (5-1) can send a shockwave through the state of Virginia if they can beat UVA on Saturday.

This will be the first time UVA has come to the Folkes-Stevens Tennis Center. The Cavaliers (2-3), are a perennial power in the tennis world, but the Lady Monarchs have come to the consensus that this is a team they can compete with, and a team that they will try and send back to Charlottesville, with a loss.

“Obviously, it’s going to be in the back of our minds,” said freshman Holly Hutchinson. Hutchinson is ranked No. 57 (ITA) in the world currently. “It’s going to be the biggest crowd we’ve ever played in front of. We’re just going to have to embrace it, and I think that the team does believe we can beat them.”

The match starts at 5 p.m. ODU also takes on the University of Pennsylvania on Sunday at 10 a.m.