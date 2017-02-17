3 from 3: Enter to win $300 from News 3!

Future of Langley Speedway to be Announced 

HAMPTON, VA. – Langley Speedway in Hampton has been closed for over a year but could it be reopening?  

At 1p.m. today, former owner Bill Mullis with the City of Hampton will make an announcement regarding the future of the facility.

 After 65 years, the racetrack closed in January 2016.

Drivers tell us this was because negotiations between Mullis and the landowner couldn’t be reached. 

We’ll bring you details of the announcement as soon as they become available, both on-air and online.