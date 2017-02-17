× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: A cold morning but much warmer weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A big weekend warm up… Bundle up again this morning. Most areas will start with temperatures in the 20s but winds will be light so we won’t have to worry about much of a wind chill. Highs will warm into the mid 50s today, just a few degrees above normal. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with more clouds in the morning and more sun in the afternoon. We will see clear skies tonight with lows falling to near 40.

Highs will climb to near 70 on Saturday, almost 20 degrees above normal. We will see sunshine through the morning with clouds building in for the afternoon as an area of low pressure slides to our south. Most of the rain from this system will stay to our south but an isolated shower could sneak in Saturday night or Sunday morning. We will start Sunday with clouds but skies will clear through the day. Highs will drop into the mid 60s on Sunday.

Expect plenty of sunshine for Presidents Day with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures will remain above normal for most of next week.

Today: Sun & Clouds, Not as Cold or Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: W/SW 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows near 40. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Sun, PM Clouds, Much Warmer. Highs near 70. Winds: SW 5-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 17th

1998 F0 Tornado: Louisa Co

